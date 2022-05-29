UrduPoint.com

Four Marriage Halls, One Housing Society Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Four illegally established marriage halls and a housing colony were sealed in the city.

A spokesperson for the district administration said on Sunday that on the special direction of administrator district council Sargodha Ameer Hassan, Chief Officer district council Sargodha Khaliqdad, Planning Officer District Council Sargodha Tauqeer Ahmed, along with planning staff, were taking action against illegal marriage halls, housing societies and commercial buildings.

In this regard, the team sealed illegally established Royal Palace Marriage Hall, Gujjar Palace Marriage Hall, Subedar Marriage Hall, Rehman Marki 37-SB and Gulshan-e-Fatima Housing Scheme 46-SB near Faisalabad road and registered cases against their owners.

Chief Officer District Council Sargodha Khaliqdad said that legal action would be taken againstall illegal housing societies, commercial buildings and constructions without any discrimination.

