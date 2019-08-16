At least four people were martyred and 22 others sustained injuries in a Masjid of Madressah blast at Killi Muhammad Qasim Khan near Kuchlak, 25 km away from provincial capital on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :At least four people were martyred and 22 others sustained injuries in a Masjid of Madressah blast at Killi Muhammad Qasim Khan near Kuchlak, 25 km away from provincial capital on Friday.

According to police sources, people were offering prayers of Friday when the blast was occurred in Masjid at Killi Qasim Khan Wazirabad area, leaving four persons martyred and 22 injured on the spot.

Provincial Civil Hospital's spokesman said four dead bodies of martyred and 22 people injured of blast were brought hospital by rescue team where the injured victims' treatments have been started.

He said despite an emergency was also imposed in hospital on direction of Chief Minister Balochistan in order to ensure all treatment facilities to the injured victims.

He said three of martyrs were identified as Muhammad Khan, Hamdullah, Reheem Gull and one other identity could not be ascertained so far.

The hospital spokesman mentioned the Names of the injured including Izatullah, Haji Murad, Muhammad Qasim, Qudratullah, Hikmatullah, Haji Nida, Waheedullah, Haji Akbar, Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Hakeem, Agha Muhammad, Siddiq, Abdul Rehman, Izatullah, Haytullah, Abdul Hayan, Reheemuddin, Saeddin, Ghulam Sarwar, Rehmatullah, Anyatullah and one of the injured identity could not be ascertained.

Six of them injured were reported to be in serious condition.

Security forces including police, Levies force, Frontier Corps and bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation of nature of blast.

Further investigation was underway.