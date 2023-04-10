Close
Four Martyred, Nine Injured In Quetta Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :At least four people were martyred and nine other sustained injuries in a blast near Qandhari Bazaar area here on Monday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near the SP vehicle which was in the vicinity of the Qandhari Bazaar.

As a result, four people embraced martyrdom while nine others sustained injuries. According to Media Coordinator Health Department Balochistan Dr.

Wasim Baig, four martyred people namely Maseem Abbasi, Muhammad Shuaib, Hikmatullah and Kulsoom daughter of Hameedullah were brought to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

He said that injured victims including Dilbar Khan, Nisar, Muhammad Ramzan, Lal Muhammad, Naseebullah, Jan Muhammad, Haris, Mir Gull, and Khalid were brought for treatment in the civil hospital. The law enforcement agencies reached the site and started the investigation into the incident.

