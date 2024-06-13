Four MC Officials Killed After Falling Into Disposal Chamber
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Four officials of the Municipal Committee, Dijkot, were killed when they fell into a
disposal chamber while working on a sewerage line on Thursday.
According to the Rescue-1122, four officials of the Municipal Committee, Dijkot, were
busy in cleansing work at a disposal chamber when they fell into it.
As a result, Shafique,watchman ; Asgar, electrician; Haji Burhan and Arsalan died
on the spot while a rescue official, Nasir, fell unconscious who was shifted to a
local hospital.
The bodies were fished out by the rescue team and shifted to a hospital.
Meanwhile, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took notice of the incident and directed
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Steering committee reviews progress on outsourcing of Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi airports6 minutes ago
-
Budget 2024-25: Rs. 10bln allocated for re-launching laptop scheme6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces three-day holidays on Eid-ul-Azha6 minutes ago
-
WSSC finalizes sanitation, cleanliness plan for Eid-ul- Azha16 minutes ago
-
KP leagues to be held for promoting KP soft image: Kundi16 minutes ago
-
OGDCL celebrates victory in President's Trophy Grade-II16 minutes ago
-
Drug Control Room established at CM’s Secretariat16 minutes ago
-
18 addicts trained as electricians, tailors, drivers at Drug Rehab Centre25 minutes ago
-
NPC to arrange programme for condolence of journalists' families who lost their loved ones25 minutes ago
-
Tax on retailers from July 2024: Aurangzeb26 minutes ago
-
Security tightened in AJK ahead of Eid -ul-Azha26 minutes ago
-
Bandit injures in shootout26 minutes ago