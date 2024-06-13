Open Menu

Four MC Officials Killed After Falling Into Disposal Chamber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Four officials of the Municipal Committee, Dijkot, were killed when they fell into a

disposal chamber while working on a sewerage line on Thursday.

According to the Rescue-1122, four officials of the Municipal Committee, Dijkot, were

busy in cleansing work at a disposal chamber when they fell into it.

As a result, Shafique,watchman ; Asgar, electrician; Haji Burhan and Arsalan died

on the spot while a rescue official, Nasir, fell unconscious who was shifted to a

local hospital.

The bodies were fished out by the rescue team and shifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took notice of the incident and directed

the CPO to visit the site and submit a report.

