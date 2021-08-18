UrduPoint.com

Four Medical Camps To Be Set Up Along Ashura Procession Route

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:33 PM

The District Health Authority will set up four free medical camps along with the main Ashura procession route to provide first aid health care facilities to the mourners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority will set up four free medical camps along with the main Ashura procession route to provide first aid health care facilities to the mourners.

The Authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP on Wednesday that medical camps would be set up at Committee Chowk, Choor Chowk, Kotwali chowk and Qasai Gali bazaar on Muharram 10.

Meanwhile, the main Ashura procession would be taken out from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain and passing through various city areas including Iqbal road, Bara bazaar, Raja Bazaar, Purana Qila, and Pul Shah Nazar Deewan would be culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi.

