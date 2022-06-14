UrduPoint.com

Four Medical Colleges, Four MTIs To Be Constructed In KP

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Four Medical colleges, four MTIs to be constructed in KP

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided to construct four new medical colleges and four medical teaching institutions for provision of better professional education in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided to construct four new medical colleges and four medical teaching institutions for provision of better professional education in the province.

Officials of KP Health Department told APP on Tuesday that the medical colleges would be constructed at Dir, Buner, Charsadda and Haripur districts, with one in each district.

Likewise, four new medical teaching institutions (MTIs) would be established at Fountain House Peshawar, Kohat Institute of Medical and Dental Sciences, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Charsadda and Women and Children Hospital Charsadda, as part of one of the MTI. Moreover, a District Headquarters hospital would also be constructed at Haripur, they added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Kohat Charsadda Dir Haripur Buner Women Government

Recent Stories

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased: Saad ..

Fare of passenger trains not to be increased: Saad Rafique

56 seconds ago
 DC reviews polio campaign arrangements

DC reviews polio campaign arrangements

59 seconds ago
 IMS BoG approves 2022-23 budget

IMS BoG approves 2022-23 budget

1 minute ago
 Provincial govts urged to announce base price for ..

Provincial govts urged to announce base price for oil seeds crops

4 minutes ago
 Students of Bahria University witness National Ass ..

Students of Bahria University witness National Assembly proceeding

6 minutes ago
 People to be provided relief at all cost: Maryam N ..

People to be provided relief at all cost: Maryam Nawaz

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.