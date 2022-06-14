Four Medical colleges, four MTIs to be constructed in KP

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided to construct four new medical colleges and four medical teaching institutions for provision of better professional education in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided to construct four new medical colleges and four medical teaching institutions for provision of better professional education in the province.

Officials of KP Health Department told APP on Tuesday that the medical colleges would be constructed at Dir, Buner, Charsadda and Haripur districts, with one in each district.

Likewise, four new medical teaching institutions (MTIs) would be established at Fountain House Peshawar, Kohat Institute of Medical and Dental Sciences, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Charsadda and Women and Children Hospital Charsadda, as part of one of the MTI. Moreover, a District Headquarters hospital would also be constructed at Haripur, they added.