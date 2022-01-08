Four medical stores sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :A team of Health Department sealed four medical stores and arrested a quack on Saturday.

Police said the team, headed by Tehsil Drug Inspector Shahpur Faheem Zia, conducted raids and sealed Al-Mumtaz Medical Store Jhawariyan, New Al-Maqbool Pharmacy Shahpur, Al Riaz Medicine Plus Shahpur and Hamad Medical Store Jhawariyan for selling fake medicines.

The team registered cases against owners of the sealed medical stores.

Meanwhile, the team also arrested a quack Riaz Hussain in Birbal.