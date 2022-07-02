Four Medical Stores Sealed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2022 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Four medical stores were sealed for selling sub-standard and unregistered medicines in the district on Saturday.
According to official sources, the drug controller Faheem Zia, along with his team conducted raids at various medical stores and sealed -- Haideria medical store Jhaverian, Medicine plus, Awais medicine Jhaverian and Amir medical store at Chak Umar -- and recovered substandard and expired medicines from the stores.
Cases have also been registered against two quacks named Hakeem Saifullah and Hakeem Sadat Hussain.