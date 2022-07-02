Four medical stores sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Four medical stores were sealed for selling sub-standard and unregistered medicines in the district on Saturday.

According to official sources, the drug controller Faheem Zia, along with his team conducted raids at various medical stores and sealed -- Haideria medical store Jhaverian, Medicine plus, Awais medicine Jhaverian and Amir medical store at Chak Umar -- and recovered substandard and expired medicines from the stores.

Cases have also been registered against two quacks named Hakeem Saifullah and Hakeem Sadat Hussain.