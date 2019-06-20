Four medical stores sealed

Assistant Commissioner Oghi, Babar Khan Tanooli Thursday sealed four medical stores and one clinic in Oghi owing unhygienic conditions and sales of expired medicines

According to the details, AC Oghi visited medical stores in main Bazar and witnessed unhygienic conditions in four pharmacies.

He also found stores are without proper documents and expired medicines are sold there. He imposed fine on owners of medical stores and warned action if they to comply with the orders of district administration.

He also visited various shops in the market and imposed fine on owners for selling polythene bags.