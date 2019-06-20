UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Medical Stores Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:19 PM

Four medical stores sealed

Assistant Commissioner Oghi, Babar Khan Tanooli Thursday sealed four medical stores and one clinic in Oghi owing unhygienic conditions and sales of expired medicines

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Oghi, Babar Khan Tanooli Thursday sealed four medical stores and one clinic in Oghi owing unhygienic conditions and sales of expired medicines.

According to the details, AC Oghi visited medical stores in main Bazar and witnessed unhygienic conditions in four pharmacies.

He also found stores are without proper documents and expired medicines are sold there. He imposed fine on owners of medical stores and warned action if they to comply with the orders of district administration.

He also visited various shops in the market and imposed fine on owners for selling polythene bags.

Related Topics

Fine Oghi Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

1 minute ago

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Mali an ..

1 minute ago

Realme announced new variant of entry level king s ..

14 minutes ago

Court extends physical remand of accused

33 seconds ago

National Assembly Speaker witnesses Senate proceed ..

35 seconds ago

Tusk Expects EU Summit to Respond Properly to Turk ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.