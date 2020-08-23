Four medical stores sealed for violating drugs act

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The District Health Authority has sealed four pharmacies for violating Drug Act 1976.

According to details, the district drug control team headed by Dr Naveed Anwar conducted surprise raids on medical stores in various parts of the city and found four stores involved in selling medicines without license and warranty.

The teams sealed Pak Medicos, Jinnah Pharmacy in Jinnah Hospital,Bismillah Medical store and Moez Pharmacy for not having valid record and sent the cases for further proceedings to District Quality Magistrate for violating the drugs act.