Four Medical Stores Sealed In Kohat

Published October 04, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :A team of district administration and Drug Inspector Kohat, Irfan Wazir Tuesday visited medical stores in Kacheri Chowk, Behramabad, Bahader Kot areas of the district to ensure compliance of drug act.

The officials inspected various medical stores and recovered expired and unregistered medicines. Four medical stores were sealed during the inspection for flouting orders of district administration and health authorities.

Cases have been registered against their owners of medical stores and further action would be taken in the light of laboratory report of medicines collected from the stores.

