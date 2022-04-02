Four medical stores sealed in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Four medical stores were sealed for selling sub-standard and unregistered medicines in Sargodha district on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Four medical stores were sealed for selling sub-standard and unregistered medicines in Sargodha district on Saturday.

A team, headed by Tehsil Drug Controller Shahpur Faheem Zia, conducted raids at medical stores and sealed Awais Medical Store Jhawariyan, Alnoor Shahi Medical Store, Shahid Medical Store Jhawariyan, Al-Shamsh Medical Store Kot Kamboh for selling sub-standard and unregistered medicines. Cases were also registered against the stores owners.