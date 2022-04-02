UrduPoint.com

Four Medical Stores Sealed In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Four medical stores sealed in Sargodha

Four medical stores were sealed for selling sub-standard and unregistered medicines in Sargodha district on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Four medical stores were sealed for selling sub-standard and unregistered medicines in Sargodha district on Saturday.

A team, headed by Tehsil Drug Controller Shahpur Faheem Zia, conducted raids at medical stores and sealed Awais Medical Store Jhawariyan, Alnoor Shahi Medical Store, Shahid Medical Store Jhawariyan, Al-Shamsh Medical Store Kot Kamboh for selling sub-standard and unregistered medicines. Cases were also registered against the stores owners.

Related Topics

Sargodha Shahpur

Recent Stories

Mudassir Murtaza clinch ITC Twin City Tennis Tourn ..

Mudassir Murtaza clinch ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament title

29 seconds ago
 South Ossetian Leader Visits Donetsk People's Repu ..

South Ossetian Leader Visits Donetsk People's Republic

2 minutes ago
 London Court to Issue Warrant on Assange's Extradi ..

London Court to Issue Warrant on Assange's Extradition to US on April 20 - WikiL ..

2 minutes ago
 More than 4.1 million Ukrainian refugees flee war

More than 4.1 million Ukrainian refugees flee war

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court Registrar returns petition seeking f ..

Supreme Court Registrar returns petition seeking formation of commission to prob ..

2 minutes ago
 Dr Fehmida visits taekwondo, handball training cam ..

Dr Fehmida visits taekwondo, handball training camps

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.