Four Medical Stores Sealed Over Charge Of Selling Fake, Expired Drugs

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:46 PM

Four medical stores sealed over charge of selling fake, expired drugs

A raiding team comprising Assistant Commissioner and Drug Inspector have sealed four medical stores of Nawabshah on charges of selling fake and expired medicines and hospital supply drugs

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :A raiding team comprising Assistant Commissioner and Drug Inspector have sealed four medical stores of Nawabshah on charges of selling fake and expired medicines and hospital supply drugs.

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Solangi said that at one of the sealed medical stores, the raiding team recovered medicines supplied to hospital while others were involved in selling expired drugs. He said that action against medical stores running without license, selling fake and expired drugs would continue unabated and raids would be conducted on daily basis.

He said that majority of medical stores were issued warning on improper cleanliness.

