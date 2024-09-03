Four Medical Stores Sealed Over Drug-related Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseh Ishaq Abbasi, along with the drug inspector visited various medical stores and private clinics in the city and sealed four medical stores for violating drug rules.
According to the district administration, the inspection was conducted as part of CM's 'Awami Agenda' program.
It added all sealed stores were located near the District Headquarters Hospital. These stores were sealed due to various violations such as the sale of expired medicines, lack of licensing, poor cleanliness, etc.
Moreover, samples were also taken from other stores and will be checked according to drug regulations.
Legal action will be taken based on the results of these samples.
The Assistant Commissioner instructed medical stores to operate within legal boundaries and emphasized that licenses must be prominently displayed. He requested the public to avoid purchasing medicines from stores without licenses and to report such stores. Complaints can be registered by contacting the district administration at telephone numbers 9280116 and 9280117.
The district administration stated that actions against illegal medical stores will continue to ensure that the public receives standard and legal services.
APP/slm
