UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Medical Stores Sealed Over Violation Of Drug Act

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 10:40 AM

Four medical stores sealed over violation of drug act

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The health department teams raided and sealed four medical stores during crackdown here on Friday.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, drug control squad raided at different areas of Sher Shah town and Bosan Town and sealed 4 medical stores.

The drug inspectors also used to challan the sealing medical stores.

The action was taken against medical stores over violation of drug act.

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 18, 2021 in Pakistan

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

11 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

11 hours ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

10 hours ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.