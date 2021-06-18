Four medical stores sealed over violation of drug act

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The health department teams raided and sealed four medical stores during crackdown here on Friday.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, drug control squad raided at different areas of Sher Shah town and Bosan Town and sealed 4 medical stores.

The drug inspectors also used to challan the sealing medical stores.

The action was taken against medical stores over violation of drug act.