Four Medical Units Sealed In Multan
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:14 PM
The teams of district administration conducted raids on quackery centres and sealed four medical units including three hospitals and one medical store, here on Saturday
The teams, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Hamza Salek, raided Bosan Road, Lutfabad and adjacent areas of Bahauddin Zakariya University and sealed Fatima Hospital, Siddiqui Clinic, Dental Clinic and a laboratory, being run by a quack, and Faisal Medical Store for not having a licence.