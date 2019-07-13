Four medical units sealed in Multan

The teams of district administration conducted raids on quackery centres and sealed four medical units including three hospitals and one medical store, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The teams of district administration conducted raids on quackery centres and sealed four medical units including three hospitals and one medical store, here on Saturday.

The teams, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Hamza Salek, raided Bosan Road, Lutfabad and adjacent areas of Bahauddin Zakariya University and sealed Fatima Hospital, Siddiqui Clinic, Dental Clinic and a laboratory, being run by a quack, and Faisal Medical Store for not having a licence.