Four Mega Projects In Sahiwal To Be Completed In June

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Four mega projects under Annual Development Programme would be completed in Sahiwal district by June 2021 at a cost of Rs 1.0514 billion.

The projects include Punjab Personnel Staff Training College, Regional Population Training Institute, Government Degree College for Women 90-Morh and Divisional Offices of Food Department.

This was disclosed by Deputy Director Development Sahiwal Muhammad Akram Wattoo at a meeting of District Coordination Committee held in the DC Office Sahiwal on Wednesday.

He said that under the annual development programme of the provincial government, 44 projects worth over Rs 10.74 billion were under construction in Sahiwal district, out of which, 4 major projects would be completed by June this year.

He said the projects include Punjab Prison Staff Training College at a cost of Rs 648.7 million, Regional Population Welfare Training Institute at a cost of Rs 190 million, Govt Degree College for Women at a cost of Rs 155 million and divisional offices of the food department were being completed at a cost of Rs 51.7 million.

Deputy Director Development Muhammad Akram Wattoo further said that work on the remaining projects was also in various stages, for which additional funds were being secured for timely completion of projects.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sher Afghan presided over the meeting.

