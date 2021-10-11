Four mega trekking projects underway for adventurers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture, sports and Tourism Department is constructing four mega trekking and hiking projects with Rs. 11 billion for adventure lovers besides searching new avenues for tourism with best facilities to local and foreign tourists.

Tourism department has launched various projects for promotion of tourism in the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmmod Khan for easy access of tourists including construction road infrastructure in hilly areas.

The department is constructing road connecting Kalam to Kumrat, besides roads from Auon to Kalash, Bamborait to Ramboor Valley, and Chitral to Garam Chashma so that tourists could easily visit these picturesque areas.

Keeping in view huge influx of tourists, the focus is being given to introducing new tourists' destinations and avenue including valley Ganool.

The four mega tracking projects are being constructed from Thandyani to Nathiagali, Thandyani to Barain Gali, Dagri Banglow to Miran Jani Top and concluded at Nathiagali with a unique feature of 40km track which has centuries old trees.

The track from Thandyani to Satu Banglow was built in 1902 while third track in Kaghan was starting from Mahnoor valley to Saifulul Malook lake.

The fourth track from Shinkiari Top to Musa ka Musala is 40km long.

An official of the Tourism department said that facilities like resting places, toilets and tourists's guides would be provided at these treks.

Besides, feasibility study for cable car from Kumrat to Madkalsht Chitral has been completed and the tourism and culture department was taking steps for revival and protection of centuries old Kalash valley culture.

In order to provide security and safety to tourists, KP government has setup more check post at tourist spots and traffic police have been deployed on the busy roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic to facilitate tourists.

The department has installed more at Sheikh Badin, Thandyani, Gambinjaba, Kalash, Allai, Battagram, Mahaban and Shaheed Sar Buner which would be opened for tourist by this year.

Moreover, a strategy has been chalked out to promote tourism in merged districts so that tourists can enjoy the beauty of these areas besides generating employment opportunities for local people.