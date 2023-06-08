Four-member dacoit gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sargodha Road police busted a four-member dacoit gang and recovered looted booty from them.

A report said here Thursday that a police team, working on a tip-off, conducted a raid in the Nishatabad area and arrested four accused.

They were identified as Asadullah, Allah Ditta, Shakeel and Ahmed.

Police recovered 4 pistols, Rs 50,000 in cash and two motorcycles from them.

The outlaws confessed to committing crimes in the limits of various police stations.

Further investigation is underway.