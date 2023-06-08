Four-member Dacoit Gang Busted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sargodha Road police busted a four-member dacoit gang and recovered looted booty from them.
A report said here Thursday that a police team, working on a tip-off, conducted a raid in the Nishatabad area and arrested four accused.
They were identified as Asadullah, Allah Ditta, Shakeel and Ahmed.
Police recovered 4 pistols, Rs 50,000 in cash and two motorcycles from them.
The outlaws confessed to committing crimes in the limits of various police stations.
Further investigation is underway.