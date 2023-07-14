Four-member dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police busted a four-member dacoit gang, here on Friday.

The police recovered two motorcycles, Rs 50,000 in cash, four cell-phones and four pistols from dacoits and started interrogation.

According to a police spokesperson, police conducted a raid near Dhera Sein graveyard and arrested Bilal, Naveed, Shaukat and Asad. They were involved in robberies in Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Sidhupura, Mohallah Usman Ghani, Kashmir Road areas.