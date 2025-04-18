Four-member dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Police busted a dacoit gang here on Friday.

According to police sources, four alleged dacoits blocked a road in Rail Bazaar police limits to rob citizens. In the meantime, a police team encircled them and arrested four outlaws identified as Kashif alias Kashi (ring leader) and three others.

Police recovered four pistols and several bullets from the accused. They were sent behind bars.