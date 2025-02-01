Open Menu

Four-member Dacoit Gang Smashed

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Four-member dacoit gang smashed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Organized Crime Unit Defence arrested a four-member dacoit gang who robbed citizens in the guise of brides during a major operation.

Police said the accused used to perform fake marriages, during which they would take the family members hostage and commit crimes and escape.

Their method was used in a systematic manner which was exposed by the police.

The arrested accused include the ringleader Sajid Bashir, Muhammad Naeem, Muqaddas Bibi and Allah Rakhi.

