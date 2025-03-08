Four-member Female Burglary Gang Busted; Stolen Items Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A special team of Agha Mir Jani Police Station in collaboration with the Ladies Police and investigative officers on Saturday busted a female gang involved in house burglaries in various areas under the jurisdiction of Agha Mir Jani Shah and Rehman Baba police stations.
Acting on the special directives of senior officials, SP City Division Khalid Khan instructed DSP Yakatoot Circle Ziaullah Khan to oversee an operation led by SHO Agha Mir Jani Shah, Ejaz Khan and a special police team to track down the culprits involved in robberies in houses.
The police team successfully tracked and arrested a four-member women gang, residents of Chingarabad, who were involved in various incidents of burglary and looting valuable items, including gold jewelry and cash.
During interrogation, the women confessed to their crimes. The operation resulted in the recovery of stolen property worth Rs 300,000, 2.5 tolas of gold, and 40 tolas of silver. The suspects have been transferred to the Women Police Station for further interrogation, where more revelations are expected.
Recent Stories
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Magistrate arrest 7 vendors for overcharging during Ramazan inspections6 minutes ago
-
DC Gujrat chairs anti-dengue meeting6 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms & snowfall expected across Pakistan: PMD6 minutes ago
-
Four-member female burglary gang busted; stolen items recovered6 minutes ago
-
KP CM stresses to protect women’s rights within Islamic principles.6 minutes ago
-
Over 250 'Bachat Bazaars' providing relief to citizens in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar reaffirms commitment to women’s empowerment6 minutes ago
-
PFA serves notices to food points for improvement6 minutes ago
-
Educated, empowered women guarantee of prosperous Punjab: CM6 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur terms housing schemes as revolutionary step towards empowerment of women6 minutes ago
-
Violence against journalists, farmers, labourers condemned16 minutes ago
-
Edhi served over 11,000 meals, hundreds assisted in emergencies16 minutes ago