Four-member Female Burglary Gang Busted; Stolen Items Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A special team of Agha Mir Jani Police Station in collaboration with the Ladies Police and investigative officers on Saturday busted a female gang involved in house burglaries in various areas under the jurisdiction of Agha Mir Jani Shah and Rehman Baba police stations.

Acting on the special directives of senior officials, SP City Division Khalid Khan instructed DSP Yakatoot Circle Ziaullah Khan to oversee an operation led by SHO Agha Mir Jani Shah, Ejaz Khan and a special police team to track down the culprits involved in robberies in houses.

The police team successfully tracked and arrested a four-member women gang, residents of Chingarabad, who were involved in various incidents of burglary and looting valuable items, including gold jewelry and cash.

During interrogation, the women confessed to their crimes. The operation resulted in the recovery of stolen property worth Rs 300,000, 2.5 tolas of gold, and 40 tolas of silver. The suspects have been transferred to the Women Police Station for further interrogation, where more revelations are expected.

