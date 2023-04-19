Four-member gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Police during a crackdown on Wednesday arrested a four-member gang involved in house robberies and recovered stolen money and gold ornaments from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested accused were identified as Ali Capt alias Commando, Zarif Talib, Numan Latif and Muhammad Faisal.

Police have recovered stolen Rs 12,50,000 cash, jewellery worth Rs. 0.3 million and weapons used in crime.

Kotli Sattain police have registered a case and started investigation.

SHO said that three accomplices of the wanted criminals had already been arrested.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of the police team and said that strict action would be taken against such anti-social elements.