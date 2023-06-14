UrduPoint.com

Four-member Gang Involved In Robberies Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Wah Saddar police on Wednesday arrested four members of Maadi gang, besides recovering looted booty and arms utilized in the various robberies, dacoities and street crimes in Taxila and Wah.

According to the police spokesman, a team of Wah Saddar Police led by Station House Officer Inspector Kashif Rana busted the notorious Maadi group involved in various robberies, dacoities and street crimes in Taxila and Wah. The arrested accused were identified as Hammad, Ali, Aziz and Umer.

He said that looted booty and weapons utilized in various crimes were also recovered from their possession. The spokesman said that during interrogation, the gang had confessed its involvement in the various robberies and dacoities in the residential as well as commercial areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

