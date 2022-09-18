Four-member gang involved in street crime busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a four-member gang involved in street crime and recovered stolen amount of Rs 176,000 from their possession as well as three mobile phones and weapons used in the crime.

According to the police spokesman, the Wah Cantonment Police held the gang members identified as Umar, Hazrat, Jahanzeb and Ahsan. The Superintendent of Police (SP), Pothohar appreciated the performance of the police team.

The SP said that it was their duty to protect the lives and the property of citizens.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police have also arrested four accused from different areas of the city, and recovered weapons, liquor from their possession.