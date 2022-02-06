Four member gang of mobile snatcher arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four member gang involved in mobile snatching and recovered mobile phones and Rs 33,000 and weapons used in the crime, informed police spokesman.

The ringleader of the gang and his accomplices were identified as Aizaz, Imran, Wahab and Niaz.

SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated the performance of Naseerabad Police adding that those who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.

He made it clear that it is prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He said that strict action must be taken against those who were involved in anti social elements.