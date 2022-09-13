Four-member gang of robbers busted

Taxila Police on Tuesday busted an inter-district gang of robbers and arrested all the four members and recovered looted booty

WAH CANTT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Taxila Police on Tuesday busted an inter-district gang of robbers and arrested all the four members and recovered looted booty.

Sub-divisional Police officer DSP Malik Muhammad Arif told newsmen that the gang members disguised as passengers would board people in their passenger van from various key points of GT road and later snatch cash and valuables from them.

He said that the gang was sent behind the bars after the registration of a case against them.