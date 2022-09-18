Four-member gang of robbers busted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Sunday intercepted a gang of robbers and arrested their four members besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in the different crimes.

Sub Divisional Police Officer, DSP Malik Muhammad Arif told newsmen that during crackdown launched against anti social elements, Wah Cantt police busted "Umer gang" and arrested their four members identified as Hazrat Khan, Jehanzaib, Ahsan and ring leader Umer.

Police also recovered looted booty and weapons utilized in different crimes from their possessions.