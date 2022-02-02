UrduPoint.com

Four-member Gang Of Rubbers Busted In Bourewala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 11:51 AM

Four-member gang of rubbers busted in bourewala

Local police claimed to have arrested four members of a robbery gang with huge quantity of modern weapons from their possession

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested four members of a robbery gang with huge quantity of modern weapons from their possession.

According to DPO Vehari Tariq Aziz, the criminal group identified as Jamil alias Jilla gang had become symbol of terror and wanted in series of theft and robbery activities committed across the region.

He said, SHO police station Mehr Riaz Sial, launched operation in connection with a special campaign to cordon off dangerous criminal elements in the district.

The police succeeded to arrest four members of Jilla gang and seized six modern pistols and a 22 bore gun besides a large quantity of bullets.

The criminals reported to have involved in day-time robbery with torture during snatching goods and valuables from commoners.

The scope of interrogation of the accused has been extended and further revelations are expected by the time.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Vehari Tariq Aziz Criminals From

Recent Stories

Taliban Militants Banned From Entering Amusement P ..

Taliban Militants Banned From Entering Amusement Parks With Weapon - Zabihullah ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey strikes PKK in Iraq and Syria, Kurds report ..

Turkey strikes PKK in Iraq and Syria, Kurds report 'casualties'

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles 705 emergencies dur ..

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles 705 emergencies during January 2021

2 minutes ago
 For the patriots,State is above than personal inte ..

For the patriots,State is above than personal interests. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

13 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 29 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 29 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected: Rele ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>