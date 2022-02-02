Four-member gang of rubbers busted in bourewala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested four members of a robbery gang with huge quantity of modern weapons from their possession.

According to DPO Vehari Tariq Aziz, the criminal group identified as Jamil alias Jilla gang had become symbol of terror and wanted in series of theft and robbery activities committed across the region.

He said, SHO police station Mehr Riaz Sial, launched operation in connection with a special campaign to cordon off dangerous criminal elements in the district.

The police succeeded to arrest four members of Jilla gang and seized six modern pistols and a 22 bore gun besides a large quantity of bullets.

The criminals reported to have involved in day-time robbery with torture during snatching goods and valuables from commoners.

The scope of interrogation of the accused has been extended and further revelations are expected by the time.