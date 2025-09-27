Four-member Gang Of Thieves Arrested In Rajoya, Chiniot
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) SHO Police Station Rajoya, Chiniot, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Naveed, along with his team, on Saturday arrested a four-member gang of thieves involved in various crimes.
The suspects were found in possession of stolen property worth lakhs of rupees, including cattle, wires, and cash. According to the sources of Chiniot Police, the arrested individuals were wanted in eight cases registered at Rewa Police Station, highlighting their involvement in a range of criminal activities.
The police recovered stolen goods from the suspects, including cattle, wires, and cash.
Further investigation is currently underway to gather more details about their criminal activities and connections.
On this occasion, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that the police are taking practical steps to ensure citizens' safety and security, utilizing human resources and modern technology to apprehend suspects involved in various crimes.
DPO Abdullah Ahmed also urged citizens to cooperate with the police by reporting any presence of criminal elements in their areas to the nearest police station or calling 15.
APP/mha/378
