Four members car lifters gang busted; 12 vehicles, four motorbikes recovered

In a big achievement, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car and motorbike thieves and recovered 12 vehicles and four motorbikes from them, a police spokesman said here on Thursday

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed had assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against auto-theft activities.

Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali also including ASIs Habib Ullah, Noor Ullah, Gulzar Ahmad, Tariq Khan and constables Shehzad Ahmad, Inayat Ullah, Badar Shafique and Alah Dad.

The team succeeded to apprehend the inter-provincial gang of car-lifters and nabbed its four gangsters later identified as Hashim Khan, Umair, Waseem and Samar Gul.

The police team recovered 12 stolen vehicles and four stolen bikes from their possession while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from the area of Khanna, Industrial Area, Margalla, Abpara, Golra, Sabzi Mandi and Karachi Company police stations of Islamabad and from Lahore and Wazirabad too. Further investigation is underway from the nabbed persons.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents. He has also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.