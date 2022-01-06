Four-members dacoit gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Saddar police busted a dacoit gang, arrested four outlaws and recovered looted items from them.

A police spokesperson said here Thursday that a police team, headed by SHO Asim Rasheed, raided a hideout and arrested four members of a dacoit gang.

They were identified as Bilal, son of Zahid Hussain of Rehmat Town, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Saeed, son of Riaz of 274-RB, Muhammad Uqasa, son of Tariq of Gulshan Barkat Colony, Jawad Club, Dilawar, son of Idrees of 274-RB.

Police recovered looted property including Rs 270,000 in cash, three motorcycles and three pistols from their possession.

The accused confessed to their crimes in the limits of Razaabad police, Madina Town, Ghulam Muhammad and City Samundri police limits.

SP Madina Town Tahir Maqsood has announced certificates and cash prizes for the police party.