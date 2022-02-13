Four members dacoit gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Police arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered two bikes and cash from them Police said on Sunday that the team of Kotmomin police station conducted a raid and managed to net four robbers including gang leader Mohsin and his accomplices Hamid, Muhammad Riaz and Zameer-ul-Hassan and recovered two motorcycles and stolen goods worth Rs 200,000 from their possession.

The arrested accused were wanted by police in six cases of robbery, burglary and theft, police said.

Further investigation was under way.