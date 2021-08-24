Four-members DMTF formed for monitoring illegal, unregistered medicines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a four-member Drug Monitoring Task Force (DMTF) to cope with spurious drugs across the province for the time period of three months.

In a notification issued by Director General, Drug Control and Pharmacy Services (DCPS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Chief Drug Inspector Abbottabad, Muhammad Shakeel Nawaz would act as Chairman.

The 4-members of DMTF would be consisted on Drug Inspector Peshawar, Safiullah, Drug Inspector Buner, Mohammad Sajjad and the district drug officer of concerned district.

The Task Force would conduct operations against illegal and unregistered medicines and could acquire the services of any member of Directorate of Drug Control.

The force has also been given the authority to call district administration and law enforcement agencies in case of any eventuality.

The Task Force would be obliged to submit its report of actions taken within every two weeks, the notification concluded.