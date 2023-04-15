UrduPoint.com

Four Members Gang Busted, Rs 6 Mln Snatched Cameras Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have busted four members robber a gang involved in snatching cameras at gunpoint from a shop worth Rs 6 million from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

Police have also recovered stolen motorcycles and weapons used in crime.

Cantt police arrested the gang identified as Aqeel, Zohaib, Imran and Shakir Zaib.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

According to the initial investigation, Zohaib and Imran were already wanted in the robbery cases.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the accused who were involved in such crimes would be arrested and said that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

