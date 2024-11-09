Open Menu

Four Members Gang Involved In Motorcycle Theft Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Police have successfully arrested four members of a gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered eight stolen motorcycles during a crackdown conducted on Saturday.

The operation also led to the seizure of a weapon used in committing the crime.

According to a police spokesman, the Dhamyal police apprehended four individuals identified as Imran, Zaib, Babar, and Ali, who were part of a bike-lifting gang. Separate cases have been registered against each suspect, and further investigation is currently underway to gather more details regarding their criminal activities.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the efforts of the police team and emphasized that the accused would be brought to court with solid evidence. “Those who threaten the safety and property of citizens will not escape the grip of the law,” he added.

