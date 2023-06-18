UrduPoint.com

Four Members Gang Involved In Street Crime Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Four members gang involved in street crime arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Police here on Sunday arrested four members gang involved in robbery and street crime operating in Taxila.

According to police spokesman, the police have also recovered stolen Rs. 1,22,000, 05, stolen motorcycles and weapons used in the crime.

The arrested accused identified as Asghar, Hamza, Ishaq, Ikram and Muslim were among the leaders of the gang.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of Taxila Police adding that strict action would be taken against such elements who were involved in depriving the citizens from their valuable assets.

He made it clear that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

