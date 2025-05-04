Open Menu

Four Members Gang Involved In Street Crimes Arrested

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Four members gang involved in street crimes arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Police have arrested a four-member gang involved in several street crimes across the city.

According to SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, the gang members were identified as Jawad, Shahzada, Raiyat Abbas, and Ali, who were involved in multiple incidents of robbery and snatching.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles, Rs. 8,500 in cash, and three mobile phones from the suspects.

Weapons used during the crimes were also seized.

During questioning, the accused admitted to commit crimes in different areas of the city.

They are now being shifted to jail for an identification parade, where more details are expected to come to light.

SP Khokhar said the police will present solid evidence in court, and the suspects will be prosecuted.

He added that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and property of people.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

21 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

21 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

21 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

21 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 day ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 day ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan