Four members gang involved in street crimes arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Police have arrested a four-member gang involved in several street crimes across the city.

According to SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, the gang members were identified as Jawad, Shahzada, Raiyat Abbas, and Ali, who were involved in multiple incidents of robbery and snatching.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles, Rs. 8,500 in cash, and three mobile phones from the suspects.

Weapons used during the crimes were also seized.

During questioning, the accused admitted to commit crimes in different areas of the city.

They are now being shifted to jail for an identification parade, where more details are expected to come to light.

SP Khokhar said the police will present solid evidence in court, and the suspects will be prosecuted.

He added that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and property of people.