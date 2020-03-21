UrduPoint.com
Four Members Of A Family Killed In An Accident In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:35 PM

Four members of a family killed in an accident in Sukkur

Four members of a family hailing from Ghotki were killed and four others received injuries in a road accident on the Indus Highway near Kashmore

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Four members of a family hailing from Ghotki were killed and four others received injuries in a road accident on the Indus Highway near Kashmore.

According to SSP Kashmore, Asar Raza on Saturday, a speeding truck hit an auto rickshaw leaving four members of a family dead.

They were identified as Zahra, Fazl-ur-Rehman Sheikh, Baghan and Raza Muhammad, while Ayaz, Zaffar, Hurmat, and Maryam were injured.

The police shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital in Kashmore for medico-legal formalities.

