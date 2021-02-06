Four members of a family killed in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Four members, including three children, of a family were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Pak Arab Society, Sroba Garden, here on Saturday.

The police said the family was sitting in the room when its roof caved in.

As a result, the members trapped in the debris. On information, Rescue 1122 vehicles and rescures reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers pulled out the injured from the debris and shifted to the Children Hospital.

Three-year-old Zain died on the spot while Nazia, 35, Neeha Umer, 17, and Zohi, 2, passed away in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow and grief over thedeath of four members of a family in the incident. The chief minister expressed sympathiesand condolences to the bereaved family. He also sought a report of the incident.