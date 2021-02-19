UrduPoint.com
Four Members Of A Family Killed In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:40 PM

Four members of a family killed in roof collapse

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The four members of a family were killed when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Chunian, on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Javed with his wife Fatima and two daughters- Khadija and Minahil- were present in the house when the incident occurred in Sheikhan town.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the debris besides shifting them to the THQ hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

