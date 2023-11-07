Open Menu

Four Members Of Family Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Four members of the family killed in a road accident and left others badly injured in Kot Addu here on Tuesday

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when a passenger coach from Rawalpindi to Rajanpur collided with a donkey spine near Sunanwan on the outskirts of the town.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when a passenger coach from Rawalpindi to Rajanpur collided with a donkey spine near Sunanwan on the outskirts of the town.

An ambulance from Muzaffargarh, together with rescue teams from Rescue 1122 Stations in Sunanwan and Kot Addu, were sent to the accident site immediately.The injured were brought to RHC Hospital for treatment.

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation. However, eyewitnesses said that the coach was speeding and lost control before colliding with the donkey spine,” rescue teams told.

