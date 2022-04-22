Four members of Lyari Gang arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Keamari Police Friday arrested four members of Lyari Gang and recovered arms, drugs and stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Keamari Police Friday arrested four members of Lyari Gang and recovered arms, drugs and stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to spokesman for SSP Keamari, accused identified as Abdul Sattar, Faisal, Abdul Raheem alias Shantu and Naveed were arrested during search operation conducted in Old Golimar and Pak Colony areas.

An illegal 9mm pistol along with rounds, 3340 grams of hashish and 3 stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.