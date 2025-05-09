Four Members Of ‘sharp Shooter’ Gang Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police team from Lohibher Police Station arrested four members of an organized criminal gang involved in looting shops and citizens at gunpoint, recovering stolen items worth over Rs1.65 million, along with weapons and a motorcycle used in crimes.
An official told APP that the crackdown was carried out as part of ongoing operations against criminal elements in the Federal capital. Acting on technical and human intelligence, the Lohibher Police successfully traced and arrested four suspects affiliated with the notorious ‘sharp shooter’ gang.
He said the arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Hasnain alias Shelo, Ehtesham alias Aati, Zeeshan alias Shaan, and Umair alias Rooky.
During the operation, the police recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, wristwatches, a DVR, and other valuables. Weapons with ammunition and a motorcycle used in various robberies were also seized.
He said during preliminary investigations, the suspects confessed to multiple armed robberies in the Lohibher area. Several FIRs have already been registered against them, and further investigations are underway to trace more incidents and possible accomplices.
DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq reiterated that those attacking the lives and property of citizens will not escape the grip of the law. “Islamabad Police is taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety and will not allow criminal elements to disrupt peace in the city,” he said./APP-rzr-mkz
