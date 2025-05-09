Open Menu

Four Members Of ‘sharp Shooter’ Gang Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Four members of ‘sharp shooter’ gang arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police team from Lohibher Police Station arrested four members of an organized criminal gang involved in looting shops and citizens at gunpoint, recovering stolen items worth over Rs1.65 million, along with weapons and a motorcycle used in crimes.

An official told APP that the crackdown was carried out as part of ongoing operations against criminal elements in the Federal capital. Acting on technical and human intelligence, the Lohibher Police successfully traced and arrested four suspects affiliated with the notorious ‘sharp shooter’ gang.

He said the arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Hasnain alias Shelo, Ehtesham alias Aati, Zeeshan alias Shaan, and Umair alias Rooky.

During the operation, the police recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, wristwatches, a DVR, and other valuables. Weapons with ammunition and a motorcycle used in various robberies were also seized.

He said during preliminary investigations, the suspects confessed to multiple armed robberies in the Lohibher area. Several FIRs have already been registered against them, and further investigations are underway to trace more incidents and possible accomplices.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq reiterated that those attacking the lives and property of citizens will not escape the grip of the law. “Islamabad Police is taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety and will not allow criminal elements to disrupt peace in the city,” he said./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

2 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

6 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

15 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

15 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

15 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

15 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

15 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

15 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan