ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested four members of snatchers and pickpocket's gangs and recovered 34 mobile phones, weapons and vehicle used in crime, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, senior officers have categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city. Following these directions, special polices teams by using sophisticated technology, apprehended four gang members involved in robberies including inter-provincial pickpocketers gang members from Golra area and recovered 34 mobile phone, weapons and vehicle used in crime. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. The nabbed accused are former jail bird, identified as Hassan Abbas and Baber Hussain (snatchers gang) and Ghulam Abbas and Muhammad Tufail inter-provincial pickpocketers gang members.

The pickpocketers gang was arrested in a dramatic manner from Golra Sharif Darbar. The gang consisted of ten to twelve people, most of which used new model vehicles.

The gang members used to attend large gatherings, weddings, shrines and funerals across Pakistan and take full advantage of the rush to deprive the participants of valuables.

CIA police team arrested them using great skill and advanced technology.

A team comprising Sub-Inspector Nawaz Ali, ASI Sudhir Abbasi and police jawan took action under the supervision of DSP CIA Rukhsar Mehdi on the instructions of SSP Investigation Atta-ur-Rehman.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.