UrduPoint.com

Four Members Of Snatchers And Pickpocket's Gangs Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Four members of snatchers and pickpocket's gangs held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested four members of snatchers and pickpocket's gangs and recovered 34 mobile phones, weapons and vehicle used in crime, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, senior officers have categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city. Following these directions, special polices teams by using sophisticated technology, apprehended four gang members involved in robberies including inter-provincial pickpocketers gang members from Golra area and recovered 34 mobile phone, weapons and vehicle used in crime. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. The nabbed accused are former jail bird, identified as Hassan Abbas and Baber Hussain (snatchers gang)  and Ghulam Abbas and Muhammad Tufail inter-provincial pickpocketers gang members.

The pickpocketers gang was arrested in a dramatic manner from Golra Sharif Darbar. The gang consisted of ten to twelve people, most of which used new model vehicles.

The gang members used to attend large gatherings, weddings, shrines and funerals across Pakistan and take full advantage of the rush to deprive the participants of valuables.

CIA police team arrested them using great skill and advanced technology.

A team comprising Sub-Inspector Nawaz Ali, ASI Sudhir Abbasi and police jawan took action under the supervision of DSP CIA Rukhsar Mehdi on the instructions of SSP Investigation Atta-ur-Rehman.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Technology Mobile Jail CIA Vehicles Vehicle Criminals All From

Recent Stories

21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammadâ€™s ..

40 minutes ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth ..

Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth AED500 million

55 minutes ago
 DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion ..

DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion using IPWP model

1 hour ago
 8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks ..

8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dub ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dubai logo at Emirates Internatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.