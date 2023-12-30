Open Menu

Four Members Of The Same Family Died In Traffic Accident In Sheikhupura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Four members of the same family died in traffic accident in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Four members of the same family were killed in an accident on Saturday when a car overturned on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway due to a tire burst.

According to the Police, the tragic accident occurred due to the explosion of a car tire near Kala Shah Kaku on the Lahore Sialkot Motorway.

The rescue officials reached the spot immediately after the incident took place and shifted the injured and dead bodies to the nearby hospital.

The deceased include a husband, wife, 15-year-old son, 10-year-old daughter, while an 18-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son were seriously injured. Police said that the members of the same family were going to Lahore from Samryal to attend a wedding.

