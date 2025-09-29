Open Menu

Four Men Arrested, Hundreds Of Kites Recovered

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The police have intensified crackdown on kite flying and arrested four dealers along with hundreds of kites and other paraphernalia.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Mansoorabad police station Sub Inspector (SI) Mazhar Aslam along with his team apprehended four accused Nadir Hussain, Khaliq, Abdul Waheed and Danish involved in the sale of kite-flying material.

The police recovered hundreds of kites and spools of string from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

