Four Mepco employees suspended over negligence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Mepco Superintending Engineer Mian Muhammad Anwar suspended four employees over negligence and poor performance here on Thursday.

According to the Mepco spokesman, Line Superintendent-I of industrial estate sub-division Muhammad Saeed, Faisal Waheed, line superintendent-II Gulgasht sub-division Farhan Qadir and sub-divisional clerk industrial estate sub-division Rizwan Anjum had been suspended.