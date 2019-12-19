UrduPoint.com
Four Mepco Employees Suspended Over Negligence

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:14 PM

Four Mepco employees suspended over negligence

Mepco Superintending Engineer Mian Muhammad Anwar suspended four employees over negligence and poor performance here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Mepco Superintending Engineer Mian Muhammad Anwar suspended four employees over negligence and poor performance here on Thursday.

According to the Mepco spokesman, Line Superintendent-I of industrial estate sub-division Muhammad Saeed, Faisal Waheed, line superintendent-II Gulgasht sub-division Farhan Qadir and sub-divisional clerk industrial estate sub-division Rizwan Anjum had been suspended.

