Four MEPCO Employees Suspended Over Poor Performance
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Superintending Engineer Operations MEPCO Multan Circle Amjad Nawaz Bhatti has suspended four employees over poor performance and negligence during duty.
According to MEPCO official sources, the four employees which were suspended included Line Superintendent-I Hassan Parwana subdivision Tahir Khalil and LS-I Rashid Mahmood over negligence and poor performance during duty and asked them to report to Shujabad Division.
Likewise, LS-I Manzoorabad subdivision Muhammad Asif and Assistant Lineman Mumtazabad subdivision Sohail Ahmad were suspended and directed to report Multan circle office.
