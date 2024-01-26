Open Menu

Four MEPCO Employees Suspended Over Poor Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Four MEPCO employees suspended over poor performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Superintending Engineer Operations MEPCO Multan Circle Amjad Nawaz Bhatti has suspended four employees over poor performance and negligence during duty.

According to MEPCO official sources, the four employees which were suspended included Line Superintendent-I Hassan Parwana subdivision Tahir Khalil and LS-I Rashid Mahmood over negligence and poor performance during duty and asked them to report to Shujabad Division.

Likewise, LS-I Manzoorabad subdivision Muhammad Asif and Assistant Lineman Mumtazabad subdivision Sohail Ahmad were suspended and directed to report Multan circle office.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Multan Poor Rashid Circle Shujabad MEPCO

Recent Stories

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 wai ..

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents

4 minutes ago
 US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

1 hour ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

3 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

8 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

17 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

17 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

17 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan